New Words For An Old Ceremony

Marxist zionist satanic traitor jews have seized total control of the federal government. They shove lbgtq down our throats, steal our election, caused 50% inflation, caused war in Ukraine, jews have destroyed America and are dragging us all straight to hell.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.