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President Trump Releases Video - 'FIGHT FOR TRUMP - SAVE AMERICA - SAVE THE WORLD
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205 views • December 19, 2020
President Trump releases a video entitled ‘Fight for Trump’ in the middle of the night.
Last night, President Trump sent out a tweet at 1:42 AM, where he promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that appears to have taken place in November.
President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to swing the victory.
https://bit.ly/2J44gPA Peter Navarro Report
Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.
Last night, President Trump sent out a tweet at 1:42 AM, where he promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that appears to have taken place in November.
President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to swing the victory.
https://bit.ly/2J44gPA Peter Navarro Report
Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.
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