PROPHETIC EVENTS THAT JUST HAPPENED AND WHAT'S COMING SOON - RBTV41

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 41
NOTE:
In this podcast, we talk about some prophetic revelations given to Augusto that just happened and others that will begin to happen soon. We talk about how each of these prophetic events is a part of a divine prophetic puzzle that has been shown to Augusto, and what to expect next. Share this podcast with others.
Links to referenced dreams and visions:
1. ALL WILL BE UNCOVERED
9/19/2021 (scroll down)
https://www.theappearance.com/new-page-108.htm
2. ARRESTS ARE COMING
3/1/2019
https://www.theappearance.com/arrests-are-coming.htm
Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=24
3. A DIVINE RESET IS COMING
4/28/2021
https://www.theappearance.com/divine-reset-coming.htm
Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=15
4. SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE WILL BE RELEASED BY THE EVIL ONE (THE EVIL ONE WILL RETALIATE)
10/6/2018
https://www.theappearance.com/new-page-107.htm
Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=26
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064