BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PROPHETIC EVENTS THAT JUST HAPPENED AND WHAT'S COMING SOON - RBTV41
The Appearance
The Appearance
326 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
305 views • 5 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 41


NOTE:


In this podcast, we talk about some prophetic revelations given to Augusto that just happened and others that will begin to happen soon. We talk about how each of these prophetic events is a part of a divine prophetic puzzle that has been shown to Augusto, and what to expect next. Share this podcast with others.



Links to referenced dreams and visions:


1. ALL WILL BE UNCOVERED

9/19/2021 (scroll down)

https://www.theappearance.com/new-page-108.htm


2. ARRESTS ARE COMING

3/1/2019

https://www.theappearance.com/arrests-are-coming.htm

Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=24


3. A DIVINE RESET IS COMING

4/28/2021

https://www.theappearance.com/divine-reset-coming.htm

Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=15


4. SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE WILL BE RELEASED BY THE EVIL ONE (THE EVIL ONE WILL RETALIATE)

10/6/2018

https://www.theappearance.com/new-page-107.htm

Video - https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7fc15faf-c4a1-4276-baf6-0906ca15466a?index=26



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
ufocommunismww3satanismspiritual warfaremark of the beastfallen angelswitchcraftantichrist666false messiahone world religionnew ageday of the lordstrong delusionman of sinancient civilizationsancient culturessolar flaresgreat deceptionsigns in the heavensthe seven thundersheavens shakenextra dimensional beingsdeadly pandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy