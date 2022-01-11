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Race-Based Care
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40 views • January 11, 2022
* The pandemic brought about a lot of uncertainty.
* The CDC withheld corona vaxxes based on race.
* Race is now a deciding factor in distributing meds.
* It’s happening all across the U.S.
* Why are Americans putting up with the left’s politicization of healthcare?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290998268001
* The CDC withheld corona vaxxes based on race.
* Race is now a deciding factor in distributing meds.
* It’s happening all across the U.S.
* Why are Americans putting up with the left’s politicization of healthcare?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290998268001
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