© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Winger EXPOSED (Christian teacher)
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • August 14, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Jesus said a lot about money. He preached about blessings for the poor, and he said "Woe to the rich". He commanded his disciples to forsake their wealth, to give all they had to the poor, and to live a life of voluntary poverty. In this video, a well-known pastor named Mike Winger gives you his perspective on how we should follow these teachings of Jesus.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Asking Mike Winger Those Controversial Questions by Mike Winger FAIR USE
Mike Winger photo, Bellflower, California FAIR USE
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Mark by the Bible Project
The Book of Psalms by the Bible Project
The Test by the Bible Project
Messiah by the Bible Project
Paul's Missionary Journeys: Acts 13-20 by the Bible Project
"Mark Hutson - Ancient Trials" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 3.0) license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/gDe2lPA2jfI
"Nomyn - Fragments" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://youtu.be/rwwnUZkI9Q0
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/8O16g6v_yPw
Jesus said a lot about money. He preached about blessings for the poor, and he said "Woe to the rich". He commanded his disciples to forsake their wealth, to give all they had to the poor, and to live a life of voluntary poverty. In this video, a well-known pastor named Mike Winger gives you his perspective on how we should follow these teachings of Jesus.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Asking Mike Winger Those Controversial Questions by Mike Winger FAIR USE
Mike Winger photo, Bellflower, California FAIR USE
God And His Creation Old Testament In Hindi Animated Story by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Mark by the Bible Project
The Book of Psalms by the Bible Project
The Test by the Bible Project
Messiah by the Bible Project
Paul's Missionary Journeys: Acts 13-20 by the Bible Project
"Mark Hutson - Ancient Trials" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 3.0) license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/gDe2lPA2jfI
"Nomyn - Fragments" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://youtu.be/rwwnUZkI9Q0
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/8O16g6v_yPw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.