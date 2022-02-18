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Matthew Ehret - Untwisting History, Digging Deep Into The Empires and Exposing Reality
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51 views • February 18, 2022
Matthew Ehret is an Independent Journalist, Historian and Lecturer presenting to The German Corona Investigative Committee the actual history of the world's political structure including the City of London and the Club of Rome. This is a dense rich presentation and it will probably take a number of repeats to start making sense of the amount of knowledge being shared.
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