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11 Local TV Stations Pushed the Same Amazon-Scripted Segment
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524 views • May 26, 2020
Amazon is taking proactive action ahead of Wednesday’s annual shareholders meeting—at which investors plan on demanding the company address worker safety issues after at least eight warehouse employees have died of Covid-19—by pushing a propaganda package to local news outlets that promote the corporation’s health and safety efforts.
While most TV news professionals have scoffed at the idea of running Amazon-provided content as news, at least ten stations across the country ran some form of the package on their news broadcasts.
While most TV news professionals have scoffed at the idea of running Amazon-provided content as news, at least ten stations across the country ran some form of the package on their news broadcasts.
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