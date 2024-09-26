Charlie Harger & Tami Michaels 2016 Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Even in hell, you have to look for a door." - Tami's son, Blake
"When you witness something like that, it shatters your... safety net that we have for our life. And once that is shattered, you don't go through life innocent anymore and you go through life traumatized... I'm instantly aware of not only those who lose their lives, but those who have to witness it" - Tami