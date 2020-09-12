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WHY public schools and mainstream media dumb us down
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27 views • September 12, 2020
This is an excellent overview of the system built to reduce exploration by free minds.
How could it be that nearly all 10-year-olds think they will run their own business, build their own lives, but by high school graduation almost NONE of them do? That is the success of the Prussian-modeled school system.
How could it be that nearly all 10-year-olds think they will run their own business, build their own lives, but by high school graduation almost NONE of them do? That is the success of the Prussian-modeled school system.
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