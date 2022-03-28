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The Operation of the Nebo-SV Radar. It determines the Parameters of the Movement of Targets & their Nationality in all Altitude Ranges. 032722
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30 views • March 28, 2022
The Russian Ministry of Defense posted a video of the Operation of the Nebo-SV radar. It determines the Parameters of the Movement of targets & their Nationality in all Altitude ranges within a radius of several hundred kilometers.
According to the head of the station, the calculation repeatedly detected targets and timely transmitted data to the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems. This made it possible to shoot down six Ukrainian drones.
According to the commander, the station successfully operates under interference conditions and transmits information about the air situation to a higher command post.
According to the head of the station, the calculation repeatedly detected targets and timely transmitted data to the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems. This made it possible to shoot down six Ukrainian drones.
According to the commander, the station successfully operates under interference conditions and transmits information about the air situation to a higher command post.
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