BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Fauci F@cked? The Evidence mounts against Him!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1572 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
120 views • January 17, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

In an article posted first by Zero Hedge and then by Infowars, "Dr." Tony Fauci's Financial records are released putting yet another nail in his "legal coffin". Watch video fr details and full coverage. or goto Web Page here; https://www.rncpremium.site/is-fauci-fcked-the-evidence-mounts-against-him/

Source Links:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/leaked-fauci-financials-expose-how-millionaire-doctor-profited-from-pandemic/
https://banned.video/watch?id=61de45f5e55abc6b35cb25ca
https://www.marshall.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/breaking-sen-marshall-proves-fauci-lied-by-obtaining-previously-unpublished-financial-records/

Fauci's Finacials: https://www.marshall.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Anthony-Fauci-Financial-Disclosures-for-2020-and-2019.pdf

Wichmann For Governor of Wisconsin: https://wichmannforgovernor.com

HELP SUPPORT US! We are kept online by Amazing Folks like you! Click here. To help us out Click on the Link and Thanks!; https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=9669R9XUDNSGE

Get Sat Phone Service now: http://satphonewithjoe.com/

Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=alex

Quick Business Loans 25K+: https://davidallencapital.com/102443305
Same Day Busines Loans! Easy Qualifications! Upto 25K: http://www.getezbizloan.com/
Make Money with DAC Zero Money to Join: http://www.earnwithdac.com/

https://shop.bravebooks.us/products/more-than-spots-and-stripes
https://SAVEINFOWARS.COM

https://covidlegalusa.com/

https://thecovidblog.com/

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://godtees-shop.square.site/

https://teespring.com/fr/stores/flyteesbiz

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

FOLLOW US!:
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://t.me/Webmaster1776
https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776
https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/
https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/
https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://myspace.com/realnewschannel1776
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Keywords
faucicovid profitsfinancial reports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy