Natural Farming in Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵👍🏾🤩🐶

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 A change of pace and location. Today, I visit the home and garden of a neighbor and new friend, Hendrik Hilberdink. Hendrik does all-natural farming -- no plastics, no chemicals, no synthetic containers -- it’s all done naturally.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.