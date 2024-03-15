A Woman threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two Russian polling stations have been operating since the morning

"A girl threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two polling stations have been operating since the morning. The target was a poster about the elections,” media reports.
She explained to the police that she received the task to commit arson from a certain “Ukrainian telegram channel”; they promised to pay her.
