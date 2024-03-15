Create New Account
A Woman threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two Russian polling stations have been operating since the morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

"A girl threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two polling stations have been operating since the morning. The target was a poster about the elections,” media reports.

She explained to the police that she received the task to commit arson from a certain “Ukrainian telegram channel”; they promised to pay her.

