Preparing for Exodus - Foundations Part II

Are you ready to leave your life behind? As we wait for the Wilderness to open, have you prepared spiritually, mentally, and physically for the Greater Exodus? If the call to leave happened right now would you be too sick, tired, or lazy to go?

Join Dr. Carrie Brown, ND as she lays the foundation for how to prepare our spirits, minds, and bodies to leave on one of the greatest adventures our generation has ever seen.

2.13.23

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org