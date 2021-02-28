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The Cranky Queen Tells Violates Her Oath: People Are Selfish For Not Getting Vaxxed
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51 views • February 28, 2021
The Queen of England is now telling her people they are being selfish if they don't get the experimental COVID injections. Our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me for the latest on this from the UK and the new technocratic health tyranny that is advancing and more.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-cranky-queen-violates-her-oath-tells-people-they-are-selfish-for-not-getting-vaxxed-video/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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