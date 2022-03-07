LAURE BONNEL : "They are victims of the Kiev government." (subtítulos español)

A French journalist has been criticized for claiming locals in the Donbass region are being targeted by the Ukrainian government. And Laura Bunnell has been filming in the war torn Eastern Ukraine area since 2015. And spoke about her experience on air in France. Remember how the Dems and the MSM went apeshit because Trump asked Zelensky to coordinate with US DOJ to investigate corruption and Biden's claims of extorting $1 Billion for firing the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma? I'm seeing that same level of artificial indignation and insanity directed at Putin because he is finally doing something about the Ukrainian mess the globalists caused. The latest insanity by Senator Lady G calling for the assassination of Putin is evidence of his/her desperation. They are panicked. They know how deep their corruption goes. In just the past week, all of the Rothchild's have gone public against Putin. George Soros crawled out from his dark hole to make several public comments against Putin. Many Hollywood celebrities have turned against Putin. Most of the US Congress publicly side against Putin. The media quickly cranked up the propaganda machine against Putin. Man, this happened fast! It's only been a week and all the hidden scum ran out of the shadows screaming feigned indignation and horror...even though a hot war in Ukraine has continued since 2014...but only the culturally Russian Ukrainian civilians were being terrorized and abused. It seems that exposing Ukraine corruption is a very sensitive topic with the globalist treacherous filth. What do they know that they don't want made public? So why was a mass land army invasion required? Because the globalists established a massive organized criminal syndicate masquerading as a nation-state. The globalists funded and trained a fully equipped military force to act as the "muscle" to extort and terrorize innocent Ukrainian people, and to protect their criminal network...under the auspices of national sovereignty. It was brilliant. They created a legitimized storefront called "government" to clandestinely enable money laundering, human/drug trafficking, and even bioweapons development. All of that criminal activity was protected under the sovereignty of a legitimized puppet government. Zelensky isn't the Mafia Capo. He's nothing but a puppet. He dances and sings for the hidden oligarchs who pull his strings...just like Trudeau, Macron, Ardern, Biden, Johnson, et. al. We are witnessing an unprecedented use of cross-border mass military formations as "SWAT" forces to takedown a massive, militarized criminal organization. Russian military force was required because the extent of the brazen global corruption had been left unchecked for decades and it has metastasized into an entire nation-state of organized crime in the West. You bet the CCP is watching. The Chinese Communist Party is nothing but a brutal criminal organization too. They understand full well that after the White Hats takedown the globalist corruption in the West, they will set their sights on the criminal empire of the East...the CCP days are numbered. This is much bigger than we can imagine. It's happening. If you want to know more about the history of Ukraine - Khazarian we strongly recommend you to watch the first 4 chapters of The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal. Part 1 https://www.brighteon.com/8effc3de-3984-4c3c-9059-37e913ac2759 The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal. Part 2 https://www.brighteon.com/55abcd1d-c569-4191-8454-4af13f4e09b0 The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal Part 3 https://www.brighteon.com/c6418273-8eb4-4211-9ca3-d08676fcf637 The Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal Part 4 https://www.brighteon.com/216f328d-d7e1-468c-b185-aa382050bce0 Español: Una periodista francesa ha sido criticada por afirmar que la población local de la región de Donbass es un objetivo del gobierno ucraniano. Laura Bunnell ha estado filmando en la zona del este de Ucrania, desgarrada por la guerra, desde 2015. Y ha hablado de su experiencia en directo en Francia.

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