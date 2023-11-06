'2022 TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION WAS A LIE!

IN THE SECOND CLIP THE RED ARROW CLEARLY POINTS OUT A MISSILE LAUNCH SO SUSPECT FROM NORTH KOREA. THIS IS AND FALSE FALG FROM THE ELITE TO MURDER MORE HUMAN BEINGS...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.