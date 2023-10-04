Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You're About 40% Prepped-There's Still A Long Way To Go
channel image
glock 1911
269 Subscribers
Shop now
50 views
Published 16 hours ago

No matter how prepped up we would like to believe we are at our house, we accept that we are only about forty percent prepped-that there is still a lot to learn, a lot to do and a lot to budget for.  D'Sousa video about coming Christian persecution:   https://www.brighteon.com/23e3ab3e-b38a-4dc6-81a4-8d68172d6904  Tucker Carlson interviews Victor Davis Hansen:   https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-middle-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-next-12-months-will-be-most  Pete Santilli interviews Mel K:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651c3cb2d78a95cb284c7a72  Viking Prepare dness video:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sV5DDpErwk  Tucker Carlson warns of war/martial law so communists can cancel 2024 elections:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651ca84864401601e08a6ac3  Michael Yon speaks about Chinese genetic claim to North/Central/South America:   https://www.brighteon.com/c3b6437d-9839-4432-b88b-cd790e06a93f  Proof that J6 was a FED operation:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/now-there-is-evidence-the-fbi-planned-the-january-6-operation-and-planted-documents-days-earlier-that-were-later-used-against-innocent-americans/  NWO taking over world wide water supply:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651d2c2b56f291eef7920080  

Keywords
weaponsfoodpreppingself defensesurvivalmedicineend timeswaterfirst aid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket