You're About 40% Prepped-There's Still A Long Way To Go

No matter how prepped up we would like to believe we are at our house, we accept that we are only about forty percent prepped-that there is still a lot to learn, a lot to do and a lot to budget for. D'Sousa video about coming Christian persecution: https://www.brighteon.com/23e3ab3e-b38a-4dc6-81a4-8d68172d6904 Tucker Carlson interviews Victor Davis Hansen: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-middle-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-next-12-months-will-be-most Pete Santilli interviews Mel K: https://banned.video/watch?id=651c3cb2d78a95cb284c7a72 Viking Prepare dness video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sV5DDpErwk Tucker Carlson warns of war/martial law so communists can cancel 2024 elections: https://banned.video/watch?id=651ca84864401601e08a6ac3 Michael Yon speaks about Chinese genetic claim to North/Central/South America: https://www.brighteon.com/c3b6437d-9839-4432-b88b-cd790e06a93f Proof that J6 was a FED operation: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/now-there-is-evidence-the-fbi-planned-the-january-6-operation-and-planted-documents-days-earlier-that-were-later-used-against-innocent-americans/ NWO taking over world wide water supply: https://banned.video/watch?id=651d2c2b56f291eef7920080