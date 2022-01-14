THIS IS WHAT'S WORKING ITS MAGIK IN THE VAXX (THE MAKING OF VAXED DEMONIC CONTROLLED ZOMBIES?)

This is what they are pumping into people with these poisonous so called vaxxcenes. Magnetic Robots? Stronger than steel and impervious to most liquids. It can be "activated" and manipulated (in the body) with the frequencies being used in the 5G system. It could be used to "regenerate" bone in the human body? Graphene in the lungs can drown you. What if it crosses the blood brain barrier into your brain? They talk about how graphene has revolutionized the medical industry after they talk about how it can destroy your body...huh? This is a video you need to see. Is this what they are going to do? Source: Richie From Boston. More you may want to see:VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...