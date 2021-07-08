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Biden Announces Door-to-Door Outreach to Boost Vaccinations
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140 views • July 08, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-6qAII_2H8; Channel: Bloomberg Quicktake: Now; Jul 6, 2021
To all Americans watching this: do not open the door, and if they take you by surprise and you are outside or in your court stay firm and do not take a single word of what they are saying. They are lying and are BS-ing you. Do not take the vax even if your lives depend on this. I know I will not take it with the help of God.
To all Americans watching this: do not open the door, and if they take you by surprise and you are outside or in your court stay firm and do not take a single word of what they are saying. They are lying and are BS-ing you. Do not take the vax even if your lives depend on this. I know I will not take it with the help of God.
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