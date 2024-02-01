LIVE: EAGLE PASS TEXAS "STANDOFF" #BorderCrisis #RFB

I just made my way to Eagle Pass Texas, and I had a chance to speak to the National Guardsmen and the Border Patrol boys, Border Patrol isn't being BLOCKED by the Guard. at all.
#standoff #bordercrisis #eaglepass
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.