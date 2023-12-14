The Last Mile Of The Way | Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers | Lyrics

This song, sung by the late great Sam Cooke, written in 1908 reminds me of “The Walk” of the narrow way, especially when you read the song’s lyrics in their entirety. (see below). They speak of the struggle and the search required to find our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Lyrics

If I walk in the pathway of duty If I work ‘til the close of the day, Lord I shall see the great King in all his beauty When I’ve gone the last mile of the way, Lord, yes sir When I’ve gone the last mile of the way, oh yeah I shall rest at the close of day For I know there is joy awaiting When I’ve gone the last mile of the way If I were, for Christ to proclaim the glad story, oh Lord If I see for his sheep who’ve gone astray, oh Lord I am sure he will show me in his glory When I've gone the last mile of the way, Lord, yes sir When I’ve gone the last mile of the way, oh yes I shall rest at the close of day, oh yeah For I know, there is joy awaiting When I've gone the last mile of the way Missing Verses Below: Here the dearest of ties we must sever, Tears of sorrow are seen every day; But no sickness, no sighing forever, When I’ve gone the last mile of the way. And if here I have earnestly striven, And have tried all His will to obey, ’Twill enhance all the rapture of heaven, When I’ve gone the last mile of the way.

_______________________________

Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; (1Pet 1:13)













