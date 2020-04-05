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Yiska on Partaking Yeshua Daily - 1 Corinthians 11
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3 views • April 05, 2020
Please open your BIBLES and read 1 Corinthians 11 with me as you watch this video. Yiska is using the NKJV version, she likes KING's version =) She is sharing why it's important to partake of YESHUA everyday thru the bread and wine and to obey everything written in the Word of GOD.
Website: www.storyofyiska.com
Give: www.paypal.me/mariechristiney
Email: [email protected]
FB: facebook.com/yiskaezpina
IG: shekinayiska
Website: www.storyofyiska.com
Give: www.paypal.me/mariechristiney
Email: [email protected]
FB: facebook.com/yiskaezpina
IG: shekinayiska
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