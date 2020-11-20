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THE UNITED STATES of C0$TC0 -- MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YET!!! -- Peggy Hall
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44 views • November 20, 2020
The Healthy American Peggy Hall


This might be MY MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO YET!!
(I'm wearing glasses while filming in sunlight because of eye sensitivity from previous retina surgery.) "Are you prepared for the coming months?!" Don’t bother shopping at Co$tc0 after Monday… They won’t let anyone in unless they’re wearing a sinister identity concealment device￼.

Will you join us for our Thanksgiving feast? Details here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/news-and-events/thanksgiving-day-gathering

I recommend you PREPARE for uncertain times!!
Co$tc0 is tightening up restrictions, as is Trader Joes and others.
Get your EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY here + $100 off your purchase!
http://www.preparewithpeggy.com so you can get your emergency food supply, with $100 off, and start stocking up on other essentials before the end of the year!
This is the company that I use for my deep emergency food storage company, and it gives me peace of mind!

Stay tuned for a future webinar class on prepping, so you’ll feel confident and calm in the coming days￼.

And be sure you are on my email list if you are not already… www.Thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
We need all hands on deck￼ to breathe life back into liberty!👍🇺🇸🙏🛳💯💪
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constitutionmaskgovernmenttyrannyprotectthe united statespeggy hallcomplythe healthy american peggy hallc0stc0
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