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Wayne Smith, The Man Exposing The Midazolam Mass Murder Care Home Scandal Found Dead
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286 views • January 04, 2022
MIRRORED from - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oc9Vgsjt03RN/?fbclid=IwAR1C3el1yh9RtjABN-N5_6rNfCe9bkzG65BX8n44N0Q9hAM8EO6QLKK3F2Y
This video of Wayne Smith talking about the death of his father, and his investigations into the "death pathway" murders in the UK NHS, was downloaded from Peer Tube. Smith was recently found dead, with no information so far about why or what the circumstances were.
This video of Wayne Smith talking about the death of his father, and his investigations into the "death pathway" murders in the UK NHS, was downloaded from Peer Tube. Smith was recently found dead, with no information so far about why or what the circumstances were.
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