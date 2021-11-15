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The life saving hand signal parents need to know | Wake Up America Weekend
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330 views • November 15, 2021
On Sunday's "Wake Up America Weekend," journalist and student activist Rikki Schlott discussed a hand gesture known on the social media platform TikTok to represent violence at home that has become a vital tool for helping people in difficult situations.
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