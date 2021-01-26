1/26/2021Miles Guo: We has been using the CCP’s so-called internal fight to destroy the CCP

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1/26/2021Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement has been using the CCP’s so-called internal fight to destroy the CCP; Mr. Guo has always been looking for decent persons all the time, and he doesn’t mind giving money to other people to verify if he/she is a good person; but no one shall steal money from our fellow fighters, the existence of those SOB scammers or cheaters won’t affect our determination to take down the CCP