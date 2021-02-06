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Ep. 32 Drs. Northrup and Kaufman in 1st shared panel: how we got here; taking our health back; vaxx
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173 views • February 06, 2021
Seminal discussion between two truth speaking medical health professionals, Dr. Christiane Northrup and Dr. Andrew Kaufman, discuss the health profession, dissect how we got here, and share really insightful views on how we reclaim our health sovereignty. A wide range of topics are covered, from the social engineering and propaganda that led people to blindly comply with regulations, to what viruses are and if they have been isolated and the process to do so, to how this has led to a spiritual awakening for many simply by seeking the truth behind all of this. The vaccine is also covered, along with natural remedies for flu and colds, and the toxic load of our bodies that invites parasites killed with common cures for flu. Who knew?
You can find Dr. Northrup here: https://www.drnorthrup.com/
And Dr. Kaufman here: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Find my show on Telegram, bitchute, Brighteon, soundcloud, and coming soon on Odysee, brandnewtube.
With censorship of this content across most platforms, please SUBSCRIBE, like, and share with your friends if you support this work.
Also, donations are gratefully accepted:
https://paypal.me/AllisonTeague?locale.x=en_US
You can find Dr. Northrup here: https://www.drnorthrup.com/
And Dr. Kaufman here: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Find my show on Telegram, bitchute, Brighteon, soundcloud, and coming soon on Odysee, brandnewtube.
With censorship of this content across most platforms, please SUBSCRIBE, like, and share with your friends if you support this work.
Also, donations are gratefully accepted:
https://paypal.me/AllisonTeague?locale.x=en_US
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