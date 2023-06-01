President Trump | Agenda47: Ending the Scourge of Drug Addiction in America

President Donald J Trump: Agenda47: Ending the Scourge of Drug Addiction in America
Donald Trump: “I will take action on day one to end this horrific plague… We will not rest until we have ended the drug addiction crisis.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2re6rc-trump-i-will-end-the-drug-addiction-crisis.html
