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Belgie: geleidelijk van overtuigen naar verplichten van vaccinaties?
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41 views • August 26, 2021
En waarom worden bijna geen beelden uitgezonden van betogingen tegen bepaalde Covid maatregelen in Frankrijk en andere landen? Beelden zijn wel te vinden op YouTube en andere. Mogen de mensen dat niet weten?
Natuurlijke immuniteit is mogelijk goed voor 6 maand, mogelijk decennia.
How long does your immunity last after you recover from COVID-19?
antibodies last for many months, studies show 6 months and possibly longer.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-18---covid-19---immunity-after-recovery-from-covid-19
The immune systems of more than 95% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had durable memories of the virus up to 8 months after infection.
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
In one study of SARS 1 published in the journal Vaccine, researchers found these memory T cells last for up to 11 years after infection.
https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-immunity.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26954467/
patients who recovered from SARS 17 years ago after the 2003 outbreak, still possess virus-specific memory T cells and displayed cross-immunity to SARS-CoV-2.
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-07-scientists-uncover-sars-cov-specific-cell-immunity.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z
Natuurlijke immuniteit is mogelijk goed voor 6 maand, mogelijk decennia.
How long does your immunity last after you recover from COVID-19?
antibodies last for many months, studies show 6 months and possibly longer.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-18---covid-19---immunity-after-recovery-from-covid-19
The immune systems of more than 95% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had durable memories of the virus up to 8 months after infection.
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
In one study of SARS 1 published in the journal Vaccine, researchers found these memory T cells last for up to 11 years after infection.
https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-immunity.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26954467/
patients who recovered from SARS 17 years ago after the 2003 outbreak, still possess virus-specific memory T cells and displayed cross-immunity to SARS-CoV-2.
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-07-scientists-uncover-sars-cov-specific-cell-immunity.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z
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