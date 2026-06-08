Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Thursday June 4Th, 2026

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Godzilla El Niño Could Absolutely Devastate Global Food Production
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10054
UFO Disclosure, Alien Contact, And Spiritual Deception
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10053
ChatGPT In The Toy Box: What Could Go Wrong?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10052
Minnesota Refuses To Charge Church Invaders
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10051
World Cup, Ebola, And Bioengineered Mosquitoes: A New Era Of Biological Risk?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10043
The Silent Hunters: Why Militaries Are Terrified Of Fiber-Optic Drones
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10042
When Apostate Pastors Make Disciples: The Dangerous Legacy of Progressives
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10041
Three Incorrect Approaches To Biblical Prophecy With Disastrous Consequences
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10040