Pastor Paul Interview With MFATW Doomsday NATO Russia Turkey Int Order Critters 10:13:22

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We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence!
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