It's Never Bad Enough
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

They’re screwing over everyone.

They’re giving you the middle finger.

They lie about everything, always.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3hvuy8-what-are-they-trying-to-distract-us-from-ep.-2089-09152023.html

