How to Lose Your Virginity [8] Lifehacks for Tantric Seduction

Finally, your hero’s journey is on the cusp of arriving in that most exquisitely intimate of female embraces. If you’ve done most or some of the things described here with consistency and discipline you should now look in the mirror and take some pride in the better man you’ve become. You’ll soon sleep with a woman and even if that woman, the relationship and the sex itself are rather mediocre be confident that beyond them are waiting more beautiful women, more fulfilling relationships and better sex because of the transformational work you’ve done.Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)View 33 Steps Infographic:Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone appConnect with Jonathanon Facebookon Twitteron Instagramon Mediumon Gab.AIon Minds