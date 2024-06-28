My Wife Is LEAVING TODAY! Freedomain Call In

In this episode, we discussed a caller's concerns about accountability and communication within their marriage, particularly during challenging family events like a funeral. We explored specific instances of arguments and interactions, offering guidance on addressing these issues and modeling positive behavior for their children. The conversation also touched on the impact of parenting styles on family dynamics, focusing on the caller's struggles with anger and yelling. Reflecting on childhood experiences, we delved into the influence of past behaviors on current parenting practices, emphasizing the importance of breaking harmful cycles for healthier family relationships.





