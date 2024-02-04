Food shortages coming. Egypt doesn't have the money now because the revenues are down from the Suez Canal - will they now take Gaza refugees ? Eygpt could be put into the grave like King Tut

WE are headed into a gran solar minimum. Fun for the hills. No run for the valleys. No run down your neighborhood block. No better yet just stay in your home , slit your wrists , and call 911 who will not show up. Or put a collect call into Joe Biden. He will come same you. He may not make it in time as he just pooped in his pants again and dr. Jilly has to clean it up and change his diapers. This may take a while. You may bleed out before he can make it. Hope you had a nice life.