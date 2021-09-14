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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-14
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70 views • September 14, 2021
Yesterday the people got together here in Albuquerque for a huge "peaceful protest" that put the liberals to shame. No Violence, not once, and no messes left behind. Americans are waking up and are NOT, let me repeat, NOT part of the woke corruption that is permeating this nation. We are a group of Patriot Americans working to take America Back.
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