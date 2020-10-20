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Kevin J Johnston and Michael Arana Discuss World Politics and The Ontario Lacrosse Association
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Kevin J Johnston and Michael Arana Discuss World Politics and The Ontario Lacrosse Association

Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana go live on ARANA NATION to discuss the new book LACROSSE IS DEAD and all about the corruption in Youth Sports that led up to this book being written. Also we discuss African politics and World politics and put to rest some of the Misunderstood realities of the world around us.
BUT THE BOOK TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca

Michael Arana is a social commentator that is highly respected nationally.

Kevin J. Johnston LIVE - Coronavirus, Masks, Ontario Lacrosse Association and Other Fun Stuff. BUY THE BOOK: www.KevinJJohnston.ca

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy