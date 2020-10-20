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Kevin J Johnston and Michael Arana Discuss World Politics and The Ontario Lacrosse Association
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Kevin J Johnston and Michael Arana Discuss World Politics and The Ontario Lacrosse Association
Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana go live on ARANA NATION to discuss the new book LACROSSE IS DEAD and all about the corruption in Youth Sports that led up to this book being written. Also we discuss African politics and World politics and put to rest some of the Misunderstood realities of the world around us.
BUT THE BOOK TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Michael Arana is a social commentator that is highly respected nationally.
Kevin J. Johnston LIVE - Coronavirus, Masks, Ontario Lacrosse Association and Other Fun Stuff. BUY THE BOOK: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana go live on ARANA NATION to discuss the new book LACROSSE IS DEAD and all about the corruption in Youth Sports that led up to this book being written. Also we discuss African politics and World politics and put to rest some of the Misunderstood realities of the world around us.
BUT THE BOOK TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Michael Arana is a social commentator that is highly respected nationally.
Kevin J. Johnston LIVE - Coronavirus, Masks, Ontario Lacrosse Association and Other Fun Stuff. BUY THE BOOK: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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