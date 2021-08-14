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Corporate Greenwash: Is THIS the TRUTH behind their lies? | Russell Brand
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10 views • August 14, 2021
Can we really trust those responsible for the problems we face collectively, to fix the problem? Should we?
Not on your nelly. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
With companies pledging to be more green - big tech has made plenty of public efforts to assure the world of its commitment to environmentalism - can we be sure that these efforts aren’t merely for show?
#Greenwashing #EarthDay #Sustainability #EcoFriendly #ClimateChange #Microsoft #Amazon
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNLBlU80kKU
By: Russell Brand
Not on your nelly. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
With companies pledging to be more green - big tech has made plenty of public efforts to assure the world of its commitment to environmentalism - can we be sure that these efforts aren’t merely for show?
#Greenwashing #EarthDay #Sustainability #EcoFriendly #ClimateChange #Microsoft #Amazon
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNLBlU80kKU
By: Russell Brand
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