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VIDEO RECUPERADO: No Todos Quieren la Vacuna (23.dic.2020)
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31 views • December 06, 2021
Información Recuperada: Esta transmisión fue emitida el 23 de diciembre de 2020 y posteriormente censurada y eliminada de redes.
Es muy importante darnos cuenta como desde hace casi un año, muchas personas no querían vacunarse.
Es muy importante darnos cuenta como desde hace casi un año, muchas personas no querían vacunarse.
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