RT News - April 20 2026 3PM GMT

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April 20, 2026
rt.com
Tehran vows retaliation after the US navy breached the ceasefire by seizing an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian state media say reports of a second round of negotiations with the US are not accurate. Earlier Donald Trump announced new talks insisting the US will step up bombings of civilian infrastructure unless Tehran signs a deal. Bulgaria's opposition coalition leads the vote count after Sunday's snap parliamentary election. The country's former President and current frontrunner says it's crucial for Europe to mend ties with Russia.
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