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RT News - April 20 2026 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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April 20, 2026

rt.com


Tehran vows retaliation after the US navy breached the ceasefire by seizing an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian state media say reports of a second round of negotiations with the US are not accurate. Earlier Donald Trump announced new talks insisting the US will step up bombings of civilian infrastructure unless Tehran signs a deal. Bulgaria's opposition coalition leads the vote count after Sunday's snap parliamentary election. The country's former President and current frontrunner says it's crucial for Europe to mend ties with Russia.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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