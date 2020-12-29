EP 2258-6PM Rendezvous With Destiny - Jan 6th VP Pence Will Choose The Direction of The World

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MONDAY - DECEMBER 28, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
VP Mike Pence has the unique opportunity in world history where he can keep the nation and its people free or he can sentence the world to generations of slavery in a matter of minutes on January 6th … https://bit.ly/3hlCafu
Special Guest: Spider(Joshua) "Internet researcher, White hat hacker, Manufacturing designer, and owner of a disabled veteran owned business, Cyberoptyx who had previously worked for Allied Security Operations Group with Russ Ramsland. was the person who notified the bundy ranch of the pending drone strike."
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
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