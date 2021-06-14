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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-14-2021 Boris Extends Lockdowns Again!
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50 views • June 14, 2021
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has extended the lockdown measures once again as expected in the runup to the next flu season. Meanwhile Canada is making yt another move to be a big part in the great reset with digital identities and complete control over the population.
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Article Links:
https://www.wionews.com/world/uk-pm-johnson-extends-lockdown-in-england-391501
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/travel-reopen-touchless-vaccine-passports-1.6061433
https://papersplease.org/wp/2020/03/30/known-traveler-digital-identity-ktdi/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.wionews.com/world/uk-pm-johnson-extends-lockdown-in-england-391501
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/travel-reopen-touchless-vaccine-passports-1.6061433
https://papersplease.org/wp/2020/03/30/known-traveler-digital-identity-ktdi/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.LaQsPMHUk6RcDol6dACqTQ%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
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