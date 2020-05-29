© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
625K subscribers
Reporter In Middle Of Minneapolis Riots Explains What The MSM Won’t
In this video, independent reporter Emma explains what's happening on the ground in Minneapolis.
Find Emma's coverage:
https://www.facebook.com/emma.fiala.7
https://twitter.com/bymyelf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrLIoYo0ut-AYQOwSG92rqg
Follow on Facebook for live updates - https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
Support We Are Change - https://wearechange.org/donate
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: https://teespring.com/stores/wearechange
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate