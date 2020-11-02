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Key Viral Update Oct 30th - A Riposte to Anonymous Twitter Attacks...
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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8 views • November 02, 2020
Video source: https://youtu.be/TRbtGd70-Ow Follow Ivor Cummins at his channel.
Ivor says:
Hey all, I got lots of requests to deal with a knavish anonymous big-followers troll on twitter - who sent an attack yesterday, no replies possible to his/her/it's tweets - accusing any and everything.

This vid is packed with data and insights, as well as the riposte element - please share widely!

LOCKDOWN LACK OF BENEFIT / LOCKDOWN HARMS PAPERS: https://we.tl/t-YT1AUgyP7g

EXCELLENT RESOURCE ON LOCKDOWN HARMS: https://collateralglobal.org/

*** NOTE - at ~6pm GMT it was brought to may attention that a CLAIM was made that the ANONYMOUS ENTITY who attacked me in a tweet stream - could have personal issues. Still, I edited this to take out the language "blaming" lockdown supporters of causing more issues than they solve. I probably should not have edited, but I'm willing to give huge benefit of doubt here" - to anonymous, incognito entities ***

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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ukwhopandemicirelandswedenmaskslockdownscovid-19casedemicivor cummins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy