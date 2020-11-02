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Key Viral Update Oct 30th - A Riposte to Anonymous Twitter Attacks...
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8 views • November 02, 2020
Video source: https://youtu.be/TRbtGd70-Ow Follow Ivor Cummins at his channel.
Ivor says:
Hey all, I got lots of requests to deal with a knavish anonymous big-followers troll on twitter - who sent an attack yesterday, no replies possible to his/her/it's tweets - accusing any and everything.
This vid is packed with data and insights, as well as the riposte element - please share widely!
LOCKDOWN LACK OF BENEFIT / LOCKDOWN HARMS PAPERS: https://we.tl/t-YT1AUgyP7g
EXCELLENT RESOURCE ON LOCKDOWN HARMS: https://collateralglobal.org/
*** NOTE - at ~6pm GMT it was brought to may attention that a CLAIM was made that the ANONYMOUS ENTITY who attacked me in a tweet stream - could have personal issues. Still, I edited this to take out the language "blaming" lockdown supporters of causing more issues than they solve. I probably should not have edited, but I'm willing to give huge benefit of doubt here" - to anonymous, incognito entities ***
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Ivor says:
Hey all, I got lots of requests to deal with a knavish anonymous big-followers troll on twitter - who sent an attack yesterday, no replies possible to his/her/it's tweets - accusing any and everything.
This vid is packed with data and insights, as well as the riposte element - please share widely!
LOCKDOWN LACK OF BENEFIT / LOCKDOWN HARMS PAPERS: https://we.tl/t-YT1AUgyP7g
EXCELLENT RESOURCE ON LOCKDOWN HARMS: https://collateralglobal.org/
*** NOTE - at ~6pm GMT it was brought to may attention that a CLAIM was made that the ANONYMOUS ENTITY who attacked me in a tweet stream - could have personal issues. Still, I edited this to take out the language "blaming" lockdown supporters of causing more issues than they solve. I probably should not have edited, but I'm willing to give huge benefit of doubt here" - to anonymous, incognito entities ***
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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