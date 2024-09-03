BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Are The Conditions For Prayer That Yields Results?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
38 views • 8 months ago

In this devotional video, the speaker encourages viewers to prioritize effective prayer, emphasizing that fervent, honest, and Spirit-led prayers yield significant results. Using various biblical references, they discuss the hindrances to prayer, the conditions for effective prayer, and the miraculous outcomes of earnest supplication. Throughout the series, the importance of living a righteous life and seeking God's will is underscored, along with a call to deepen one's relationship with God. The speaker concludes with a prayer for viewers' spiritual growth and a reminder to persist in prayer.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:49 The Power of Effectual Fervent Prayer
01:47 Ineffective Prayers and Their Hindrances
02:54 Effective Prayers and Their Impact
07:17 Conditions for Prayers That Yield Results
14:57 Encouragement to Pray and Conclusion

Keywords
bible studyprayergods willpower of prayerspiritual guidanceprayer lifechristian faithrelationship with godfaith in godhow to praypraying to godchristian devotionsroderick websterdaily devotionsfervent prayerrighteous prayerprayer serieseffective prayerimproving prayerprayer conditionsholy spirit prayerprayer teachingselijah prayerbecoming righteousprayer miracle
