Mask DO Work, It's Preventing the Most Contagion Known to Humanity, Guess What IT Is.

mask do work, it is preventing the most contagion know to humanity, guess what it is.

The One Contagion the Mask is Preventing

A Sunday Symposium rendition, aug 8, 2021

DURING THIS PLANDEMIC, the most human contagion is being suppressed. Take a Guess.



did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?

first sign of body language when we engage in social interaction, and encounters,

smiles before the handshake,

humans need the smile

what lies behind the mask, a hidden smile, or a frown



WHAT WE ARE MISSING FROM THIS PLANDEMIC., EFFECTS OUR MENTAL HEALTH too



DePRESSION.

SUICIDES.DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, child and spousal, DRUGS, ALCOHOL,



smile only thing recognized worldwide.

The only universal language, all humans recognized,

what humans need to socialize,

Is what is not allowed in public.

best form of communicating





facial exercises, blood flow around eyes,

bad mental health

good health



contagious



Are not smiles contagious? It’s a social fact.

the most greeted action, where ever you go, restraunts, stores, meetings, etc.

smiles before the handshake,



humans need the smile.



a baby most natural reaction along with crying. basic inborn action.

weather it was a tickle or funny face,



most natural reaction.





pull down your shield mask and give a smile. see who actually does it, tell them dr meno says so



i see a girl with pretty eyes and I ask if i can see her smile too.

where are all the pretty faces. And of course the not so pretty.

game pretty eyes but monster teeth and ugly.

did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?

is what society and humanity is missing in your lives, the smile. and we have nothing to smile about during this plandemic, 3 criminals, responsible for killing millions, trillions if fines lawsuits, lying and graft, corruption.