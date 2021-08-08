© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mask DO Work, It's Preventing the Most Contagion Known to Humanity, Guess What IT Is.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 08, 2021
mask do work, it is preventing the most contagion know to humanity, guess what it is.
The One Contagion the Mask is Preventing
A Sunday Symposium rendition, aug 8, 2021
DURING THIS PLANDEMIC, the most human contagion is being suppressed. Take a Guess.
did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?
first sign of body language when we engage in social interaction, and encounters,
smiles before the handshake,
humans need the smile
what lies behind the mask, a hidden smile, or a frown
WHAT WE ARE MISSING FROM THIS PLANDEMIC., EFFECTS OUR MENTAL HEALTH too
DePRESSION.
SUICIDES.DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, child and spousal, DRUGS, ALCOHOL,
smile only thing recognized worldwide.
The only universal language, all humans recognized,
what humans need to socialize,
Is what is not allowed in public.
best form of communicating
facial exercises, blood flow around eyes,
bad mental health
good health
contagious
Are not smiles contagious? It’s a social fact.
the most greeted action, where ever you go, restraunts, stores, meetings, etc.
smiles before the handshake,
humans need the smile.
a baby most natural reaction along with crying. basic inborn action.
weather it was a tickle or funny face,
most natural reaction.
pull down your shield mask and give a smile. see who actually does it, tell them dr meno says so
i see a girl with pretty eyes and I ask if i can see her smile too.
where are all the pretty faces. And of course the not so pretty.
game pretty eyes but monster teeth and ugly.
did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?
is what society and humanity is missing in your lives, the smile. and we have nothing to smile about during this plandemic, 3 criminals, responsible for killing millions, trillions if fines lawsuits, lying and graft, corruption.
The One Contagion the Mask is Preventing
A Sunday Symposium rendition, aug 8, 2021
DURING THIS PLANDEMIC, the most human contagion is being suppressed. Take a Guess.
did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?
first sign of body language when we engage in social interaction, and encounters,
smiles before the handshake,
humans need the smile
what lies behind the mask, a hidden smile, or a frown
WHAT WE ARE MISSING FROM THIS PLANDEMIC., EFFECTS OUR MENTAL HEALTH too
DePRESSION.
SUICIDES.DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, child and spousal, DRUGS, ALCOHOL,
smile only thing recognized worldwide.
The only universal language, all humans recognized,
what humans need to socialize,
Is what is not allowed in public.
best form of communicating
facial exercises, blood flow around eyes,
bad mental health
good health
contagious
Are not smiles contagious? It’s a social fact.
the most greeted action, where ever you go, restraunts, stores, meetings, etc.
smiles before the handshake,
humans need the smile.
a baby most natural reaction along with crying. basic inborn action.
weather it was a tickle or funny face,
most natural reaction.
pull down your shield mask and give a smile. see who actually does it, tell them dr meno says so
i see a girl with pretty eyes and I ask if i can see her smile too.
where are all the pretty faces. And of course the not so pretty.
game pretty eyes but monster teeth and ugly.
did the criminals think of this before, was it a dysfunction or a latent effect?
is what society and humanity is missing in your lives, the smile. and we have nothing to smile about during this plandemic, 3 criminals, responsible for killing millions, trillions if fines lawsuits, lying and graft, corruption.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.