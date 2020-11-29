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Julian Assange Update: COVID-19 outbreak in Belmarsh & Possibility of a Pardon
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113 views • November 29, 2020
acTVism Munich

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In this video, we provide the latest update on the Julian Assange case. Following a COVID-19 outbreak in Belmarsh prison, Assange chose not to attend his latest hearing for fear of contracting the virus. Belmarsh prison is on a strict lockdown due to a recent increase in positive cases. As a result, RSF and Doctors 4 Assange have called for Assange’s immediate release from prison. In addition, we examine the possibility of President Trump issuing a preemptive pardon to Julian Assange following a heartfelt plea from his fiance Stella Moris on social media.

To view all of our previous updates & reports on this case:
https://bit.ly/2MZhjAh
To read the transcript of this video:
https://bit.ly/3q8WV23

To view more videos on this topics:
► Assange's fiancée speaks out:
https://youtu.be/F19a8V2fsjU
► Julian Assange Global Protest
https://youtu.be/rSzVjzy7bDs
► Glenn Greenwald on Assange:
https://youtu.be/kAvJ4JdeVq0
► Noam Chomsky on Assange:
https://youtu.be/gP6T_-bqt40
► "WeAreMillions" Campaign for Assange:
https://youtu.be/rEmG_SW2fkM
► Varoufakis on Assange:
https://youtu.be/DcEdyRwjrgg
► Julian Assange "Stop Extradition Protest":
https://youtu.be/tMwXD5tPtrQ
► Dr. Jill Stein on Assange & Manning:
https://youtu.be/tOdD-lvjK7k
► Julian Assange - Public Rally Event:
https://youtu.be/QahCPwrZfJY
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
► Report on the 4th of February public rally for Assange:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond: https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
► Srećko Horvat
https://youtu.be/iYTOv0sj8VY

FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/

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For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.

CITATION OF YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL & ASSANGE-INTRO:
Julian Assange:
This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.
Source. https://www.flickr.com/photos/dgcomso...
Author: David G Silvers.
Keywords
trumpjulian assangeassangewikileakspardonpossibilitycovid-19actvism munichbelmarsh
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