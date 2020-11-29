Julian Assange Update: COVID-19 outbreak in Belmarsh & Possibility of a Pardon

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In this video, we provide the latest update on the Julian Assange case. Following a COVID-19 outbreak in Belmarsh prison, Assange chose not to attend his latest hearing for fear of contracting the virus. Belmarsh prison is on a strict lockdown due to a recent increase in positive cases. As a result, RSF and Doctors 4 Assange have called for Assange’s immediate release from prison. In addition, we examine the possibility of President Trump issuing a preemptive pardon to Julian Assange following a heartfelt plea from his fiance Stella Moris on social media.
To view all of our previous updates & reports on this case:
https://bit.ly/2MZhjAh
To read the transcript of this video:
https://bit.ly/3q8WV23
To view more videos on this topics:
► Assange's fiancée speaks out:
https://youtu.be/F19a8V2fsjU
► Julian Assange Global Protest
https://youtu.be/rSzVjzy7bDs
► Glenn Greenwald on Assange:
https://youtu.be/kAvJ4JdeVq0
► Noam Chomsky on Assange:
https://youtu.be/gP6T_-bqt40
► "WeAreMillions" Campaign for Assange:
https://youtu.be/rEmG_SW2fkM
► Varoufakis on Assange:
https://youtu.be/DcEdyRwjrgg
► Julian Assange "Stop Extradition Protest":
https://youtu.be/tMwXD5tPtrQ
► Dr. Jill Stein on Assange & Manning:
https://youtu.be/tOdD-lvjK7k
► Julian Assange - Public Rally Event:
https://youtu.be/QahCPwrZfJY
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
► Report on the 4th of February public rally for Assange:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond: https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
► Srećko Horvat
https://youtu.be/iYTOv0sj8VY
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CITATION OF YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL & ASSANGE-INTRO:
Julian Assange:
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Source. https://www.flickr.com/photos/dgcomso...
Author: David G Silvers.