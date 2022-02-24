Truth Social Goals - Devin Nunes with Sebastian Gorka

The new platform Truth Social is rolling out in beta test now, it was built from scratch and they are adding people daily. The waiting list has millions. The goal is to have it fully operational by end of March. Devin Nunes with Sebastian Gorka.



Nunes discusses details about TRUTH Social and says he left Congress to fight this battle.



“This is the best job in the world. To have this opportunity to work with people where our sole goal is to open the internet back up. So to get up every single day and fight that battle is why I left Congress.



We hope that people will join us. Get in the fight and we’re gonna try to treat our customers the way they should be treated.”