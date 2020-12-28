© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brandy Vaughan, Former Merck Employee, Was Being Intimidated For Speaking Out Against Vaccines!
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
356 views • December 28, 2020
MIRRORED from Learn the Risk
Brandy Vaughan talked about her experience working for pharmaceutical company Merck and The intimidation she received afterwards when she began speaking out against vaccines.
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Brandy Vaughan talked about her experience working for pharmaceutical company Merck and The intimidation she received afterwards when she began speaking out against vaccines.
Learn The Risk is a parent-driven grassroots campaign to raise awareness of the real dangers of pharmaceutical products. The non-profit organization was founded by an ex-pharmaceutical employee and parent in response to the industry’s unprecedented assault on parental rights and health freedom by funding laws that take our right to say “NO” away.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.